BlackRock Inc. Has $27.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,901 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $27,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 615.3% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4,340.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 89,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 87,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 323,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

