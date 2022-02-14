BlackRock Inc. Has $27.48 Million Stock Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.20% of AppHarvest worth $27,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $3.12 on Monday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

