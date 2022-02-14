BlackRock Inc. Has $28.02 Million Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.74% of CTO Realty Growth worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

CTO stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $351.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

