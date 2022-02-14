BlackRock Inc. Has $28.06 Million Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.07% of Great Ajax worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.