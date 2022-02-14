BlackRock Inc. Has $29.23 Million Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of SciPlay worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth $5,530,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth $2,584,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth $2,317,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32.
SciPlay Company Profile
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
