BlackRock Inc. Has $29.55 Million Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144,511 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 192,141 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.47% of FutureFuel worth $29,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of FF stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.72%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

