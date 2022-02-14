BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,245 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.63% of Intrepid Potash worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

NYSE IPI opened at $45.75 on Monday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $615.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

