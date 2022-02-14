BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $141,186,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $75,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after buying an additional 568,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after buying an additional 216,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.98 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

