BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 201.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.80% of ContextLogic worth $27,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ContextLogic by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

WISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

