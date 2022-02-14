BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 201.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.80% of ContextLogic worth $27,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ContextLogic by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ContextLogic stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.
In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContextLogic (WISH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.