BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.35% of GCM Grosvenor worth $28,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 76.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 265,595 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

