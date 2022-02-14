BlackRock Inc. Invests $28.20 Million in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,204,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.97% of Caribou Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CRBU opened at $10.71 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.
In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085 in the last three months.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.