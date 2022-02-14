BlackRock Inc. Invests $30.82 Million in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,744,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,820,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Sharecare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

