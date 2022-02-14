BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.88% of Citizens & Northern worth $27,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $65,589. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $25.24 on Monday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

