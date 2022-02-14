BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,118,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.45% of Core & Main at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CNM opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main Inc has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

