BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Hayward worth $30,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 290.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 41.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,810,992 shares of company stock worth $56,340,327.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

