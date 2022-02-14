BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,727,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 187,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.50% of Accuray worth $30,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Accuray by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 935,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 218,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $360.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.91. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

