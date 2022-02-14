BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.70% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $30,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBI opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.13.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%. Analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $286,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

