BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115,183 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.28% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $29,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 47,434 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11,760.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRGI shares. TheStreet cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.20. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.