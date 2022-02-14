BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,398 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.33% of MasterCraft Boat worth $30,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $520.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

