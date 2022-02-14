BlackRock Inc. Sells 123,848 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,848 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.01% of Shift Technologies worth $29,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 90.8% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.