BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,534,130 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,534,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.12% of SolarWinds worth $29,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 70.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after acquiring an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SWI opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.