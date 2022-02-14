BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,947 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $4,203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22.
In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
