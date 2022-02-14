BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,947 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $4,203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

