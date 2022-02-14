BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,620 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,933,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.68% of Chimerix worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $499.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

