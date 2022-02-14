BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,416 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.11% of Omega Flex worth $30,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 13.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $678,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,536 shares of company stock worth $1,871,267. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX opened at $146.02 on Monday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

