BlackRock Inc. Sells 55,795 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.63% of Astronics worth $28,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Astronics by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Astronics by 3,063.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $13.50 on Monday. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $424.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

