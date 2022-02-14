BlackRock Inc. Sells 56,421 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,490,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,421 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.09% of Provention Bio worth $28,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRVB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 86.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $402.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $15.98.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

