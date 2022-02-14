BlackRock Inc. Sells 619,904 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.99% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $28,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 229,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,790 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

