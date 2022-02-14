BlackRock Inc. Sells 83,187 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.49% of Brightcove worth $30,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 481,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1,201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 297,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Brightcove by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BCOV opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $378.86 million, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

