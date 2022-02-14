BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.68

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 4072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 98,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

