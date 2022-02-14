BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.68

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 4072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
