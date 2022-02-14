Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of BLND opened at $9.87 on Monday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $73,891.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $135,261,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

