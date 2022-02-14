Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Hits $0.63 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $863,709.36 and approximately $62,623.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

