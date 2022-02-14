Blockpass Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $283,996.11 and $278.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00037107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00105307 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

