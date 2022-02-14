Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.35

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 3800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Blucora alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $918.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blucora by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blucora by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.