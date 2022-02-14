Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Down 10%

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 157,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 143,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Blue Moon Metals Company Profile (CVE:MOON)
