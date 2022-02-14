Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Down 10%

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 157,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 143,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

