Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the January 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

BRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of BRG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.36. 5,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,979. The company has a market capitalization of $722.69 million, a PE ratio of 241.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

