Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 108.2% in January

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOAC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 49,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

