Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDRBF. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Shares of BDRBF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDRBF. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bombardier in the 3rd quarter worth $4,366,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Bombardier in the second quarter worth about $487,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bombardier in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

