Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$3.25

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 1,303,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,972. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDRBF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier during the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier during the third quarter worth $197,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Bombardier in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bombardier in the third quarter valued at $4,366,000.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

