Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$3.25

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 1,303,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,972. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDRBF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier during the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier during the third quarter worth $197,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Bombardier in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bombardier in the third quarter valued at $4,366,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.