Boosted Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $57,267.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $77,428.59 and approximately $57,267.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00003037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

