Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.42. 22,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

