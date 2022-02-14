Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.720-$1.740 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.95. 1,232,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

