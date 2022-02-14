Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.
Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.
In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
