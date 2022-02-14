Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 75,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWMN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 126,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,607. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.