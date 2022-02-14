Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.64 and last traded at $155.64. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.28.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average of $155.64.
About Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF)
