BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 465

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 401 ($5.42) to GBX 465 ($6.29) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BP from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 453.22 ($6.13).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £82.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 363.74. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 418 ($5.65).

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($432.62). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($498.99).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

