Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Braemar Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. 8,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 169.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

