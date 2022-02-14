Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Braemar Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of BHR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 8,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $372.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.