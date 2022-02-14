Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 41,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,586,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

