Broad Capital Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BRACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 21st

Broad Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BRACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 21st. Broad Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BRACU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.