Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,630,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 738,897 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.2% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 9.39% of Broadcom worth $18,733,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,769,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $574.95 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.10. The stock has a market cap of $237.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.